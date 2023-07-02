Every year, America throws a huge birthday party, and this year, several country artists will be joining the fun on various platforms.

While many stars will be performing in Nashville, others will be headed to New York City or Washington, D.C. to celebrate America's 247th birthday.

Once again, Macy's will be sponsoring a massive red, white and blue celebration in the Big Apple. Set on the Brooklyn Bridge, the 47th annual 4th of July Fireworks show will feature three country artists in its lineup: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Brett Young. Non-country performers include Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, LL Cool J, Ja Rule and more. The event will air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 8PM ET.

The spotlight will also be shining on the nation's capitol as PBS hosts another edition of A Capitol Fourth. Representing country music during that celebration are Maddie & Tae and Charles Esten. Also on the list: Boyz II Men, Babyface, Renee Fleming and others. Many acts featuring members of our Armed Forces will perform, as will the National Symphony Orchestra. PBS will broadcast the celebration at 8PM ET.

But Music City likes to join in on the fun, too — Let Freedom Sing! is taking over the Broadway district, with several performances from artists like The War and Treaty and Tiera Kennedy. Brad Paisley will headline this year's event which will also stream live at visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

And don't forget about Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic: The family affair has turned into a massive festival that is celebrating is 50th year in 2023. The country music veteran will be joined by members of his family, as well as Shane Smith & the Saints, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers and more. In past years, the event has been broadcast on Wilson's Sirius XM channel, "Willie's Roadhouse."