Brett Young Plans Dance With You Tour for Fall 2023

Brett Young is making plans to hit the road in September. The singer just announced his upcoming Dance With You Tour, which kicks off on Sept. 14 in Bethlehem, Pa.

Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer will serve as opening acts.

Young's next run of shows takes its name from his song "Dance With You," which dropped in April. The singer is known for being one of country music's finest balladeers, and also for writing true-to-life material about his relationship with his wife Taylor, and this new song is both. It's easy to imagine "Dance With You" as the wedding song of the summer, and it also marks the singer's first release since he dropped Weekends Look a Little Different These Days in 2021.

The Dance With You Tour follows a spring run that Young headlined, dubbed the 5, Tour, 3, 2, 1 trek. That tour concluded last month.

When he's not on the road, the singer is dad to two adorable little girls, Presley and Rowan. He brought his kids onstage with him during his Tortuga Festival set earlier this spring, and his daughters also frequently make appearances on his social media.

Tickets to the Dance With You Tour go on sale on Friday (June 23), but a presale will be available on Wednesday (June 21) for fans who sign up on Young's website.

Brett Young's Fall 2023 Dance With You Tour Dates:

Sept. 14 -- Bethlehem, Pa.*

Sept. 28 -- Normal, Ill. ^

Sept. 29 -- Sioux Falls, Ind. *

Sept. 30 -- Omaha, Ne. *

Oct. 1 -- Denver, Colo.+

Oct. 4 -- Bakersfield, Calif. +

Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev.+

Oct. 6 -- Sandy, Utah*

Oct. 7 -- Rexburg, Ida. +

Oct. 12 -- Boise, Ida. +

Oct. 13 -- Moscow, Ida. +

Oct. 14 -- Tacoma, Wash.

*with Griffen Palmer

^with Jake Scott

+with Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer