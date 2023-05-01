Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Brett Young has one of those voices that will stop you in your tracks — he sounds like no other country artist before or after him. It took about 8 years from his time on Nashville Star for Young to get a record deal, and since then, it's been nonstop chart-topping hits.

One of those songs, "In Case You Didn't Know," was his first ever No. 1 song — it went triple-Platinum! Recently Young was at a plaque presentation ceremony and listening event put on by his record label in Nashville when he gave an impromptu performance of his hit song "In Case You Didn't Know" for a few extra special guests: His little girls.

Young has two daughters, Presley Elizabeth and Rowan Marie, and this isn't the first time he's brought them into the spotlight. A few weeks ago he had his wife, Taylor, plus Presley and Rowan, onstage with him at Tortuga Fest, and the crowd melted.

One thing is for sure: The country star has many songs that are perfect to sing to his daughters, both now and when they grow up. The proud girl dad seems to enjoy it just as much, if not more than they do.

Young is currently on tour, and his latest single, "Dance With You," just might become the wedding song of 2023.

