Brett Young had the fans in attendance at Tortuga Music Festival in the palm of his hand after he brought some very special guests to the stage on Friday night (April 14). The singer brought his wife and two young daughters onstage so he could sing his hit single, "Lady," to them in an emotional highlight of the evening.

Young brought his wife, Taylor, to the stage, accompanied by their daughters: Presley, who was born in October of 2019, and Rowan, who arrived in July of 2021. The girls wore adorable ear coverings to protect their developing ears from the volume of the concert performance as their dad started to sing them, delivering the tender lyrics of his No. 1 hit from 2020.

"I remember when I first heard your heartbeat / It had only been eight weeks / Standing there, starin' at that screen / Was the first time you ever scared me," he sings to open a song that's an ode not only to his daughters, but also to their mother.

"I hope you look just like your momma / And love her like I do / You'll see close to perfect patience / If you watch her every move / You can always run to daddy / You'll always be my baby, but / Look at her, baby girl / And you'll learn how to be a lady," he sings in the chorus.

A concertgoer caught footage of the special moment and posted it to TikTok with the original track dubbed:

Young performed on the first night of Tortuga Music Festival 2023, which runs from April 14-16 in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. Eric Church, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney are the headliners for the three-night festival.

Young has just released a new song, "Dance With You," that is yet another romantic ode to his wife, who has been the frequent source of inspiration for his music.