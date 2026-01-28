As Brett Young prepares to head out on his 2.0 Tour, he took some time to talk with SiriusXM’s The Highway about his sobriety and what inspired the decision.

Young credits John Mayer with helping him get sober.

“I saw this interview that John Mayer did where he talked about the days after a Drake birthday party,” Young explains. “He said he was in, like, the fourth or fifth day of a hangover — which is pretty insane.”

Young went on to explain how watching the interview permanently changed his perspective.

“He said [Mayer] just heard his own voice talking to him, saying, ‘How much of your potential do you want to have?’” Young recalls. “‘Because if it’s 50 percent, then fine — keep having fun.’”

In that moment, Young says he had an honest conversation with himself.

“I was showing up for my family. I was doing all the things. We were good,” he reflects. “But was I really waking up at 6:00 in the morning with my kiddos at 100 percent of myself? The answer was absolutely not.”

Get our free mobile app

The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer continued, explaining his motivation to make a change:

“I wanted to take that kind of fog out of it and be more present for everybody,” Young says. “And with that, get healthier and start thinking about how long I can hang around as the best version of myself for this family.”

Read More: 18 Country Stars Who Are Committed to Sobriety

How Many Kids Does Brett Young Have?

Brett Young has two children. He and his wife, Taylor Mills Young, are parents to two daughters: Presley Elizabeth Young, born October 21, 2019, and Rowan Marie Young, born July 21, 2021.

Reflecting on his drinking days, Young says he eventually realized alcohol wasn’t serving a purpose in his life.

“I think it was a crutch that I didn’t need,” he explains. “It didn’t need to be replaced. It was just something that had become so baked into the culture that it was commonplace. It was every day when it didn’t need to be. So there hasn’t been a replacement — it’s just been nice to live and thrive without it.”

While country artists are on tour, they often request certain items be waiting for them backstage when they arrive at the venue. Here’s a look at some of the wildest requests artists have made.