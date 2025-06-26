Brett Young Goes Sober: Superstar Quit Drinking to ‘Hang Around Longer for the Kiddos’

Brett Young has entered a new season of life, and it goes far beyond the stage or studio.

In a candid appearance on Today, the country star revealed he gave up drinking over a year ago to prioritize his health, career and — most importantly — his two young daughters.

“It’s a new chapter in my life,” Young says.

“I’ve jumped really deep into health and wellness, and [I'm] trying to hang around longer for my family. It’s kind of like Brett Young 2.0 at the same time.”

The "Change Your Name" singer shares two daughters with wife Taylor Mills: Presley, born in 2019, and Rowan, born in 2021.

Young explains that the lifestyle shift began with one major change.

"It started with alcohol. We cut that out at the beginning of last year. Mornings with babies were not feeling great," he admits. "It wasn’t serving me, my life, or my career, so we cut that out."

He adds that going sober opened the door to a broader journey into health and longevity.

"Then I just started thinking, ‘What else can we do to start hanging around longer for the kiddos?’ There’s so much information available to us. I went down that rabbit hole, and I’ve just been chasing it ever since."

A New Chapter: Brett Young 2.0

This personal evolution coincides with the release of Young’s latest album, 2.0, a project that reflects his renewed outlook on life.

He says health, and wellness now, play a key role in both his music and his everyday routine.

From Fatherhood to the Studio

Young says being a dad has had a profound impact on his songwriting. One track from 2.0, titled "Full House," was written for his youngest daughter.

Although he and Taylor once envisioned having four kids, that plan shifted after Rowan’s arrival.

“She came home, and we were like, ‘Nope. She’s the missing piece,'” he said.