A Brett Young show seems like an unlikely place for a brawl, but the singer paused his show for not one but multiple fights in Detroit last Friday (Oct. 18).

"It's always someone, y'all. I'm sorry," the singer tells the crowd in one video from the concert.

The fan-filmed clip shows Young standing onstage, looking surprised by all the skirmishes as the rest of the crowd buzzes with confusion and annoyance.

For a minute, it looks like Young might even have to end his show early, but he eventually assures his fans that he'll finish performing once the offending concertgoers have been removed by security.

"Be right back," he says, before stepping away from the mic and walking offstage.

"This is incredible to me, that this happens at Brett Young concerts," he said with a chuckle when he came back onstage.

Young is a self-admitted balladeer. Most of his songs are gentle slow jams, and many of them are inspired by his two young daughters — hardly brawling music.

"You guys, you have my full permission to not — and I can't believe I'm saying this — get in any more fights tonight, please. I love you. Let's play some music," the singer told the crowd as he resumed his set.

Young is currently out on the road for his fall tour, which will wrap in mid-November in Airway Heights, Wash. His newest release is a song called "Say Less."