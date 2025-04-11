Brett Young's best songs had one thing in common until now: They were all ballads. "Drink You With" — his first radio single in two years — stops the streak.

Lyrically, the new track finds a guy warning a girl that she shouldn't extend an invite to a bar unless she's comfortable with the inevitable romantic ramifications. It leans into dangerous territory described so perfectly in songs like "You Should Probably Leave" (Chris Stapleton), but Young's interpretation is original.

He's not quite as hesitant as others who've been in his shoes. The California native is signing up for the torture ,and when Brett Young is comfortably tortured, he's at his best. Fans love to see him cry a little!

It's what puts "Drink With You" ahead of his other chart-topping songs with tempo. He's also ditched a glossy pop sound in favor of something more organic. An acoustic guitar shuffle pins Young's vocals. Banjo and drums (real drums!) soon join him in a way that evokes Tim McGraw's iconic "Just to See You Smile."

Credit Jimmy Robbins for the sound, and Young, Emily Weisband, Jesse Frasure and Tony Lucca for the lyrics to "Drink With You."

The song is the first taste of his new 2.0 album, due June 13.

Brett Young, "Drink With You" Lyrics:

One missed call and I'm staring down at my phone / I know why you're calling you don't wanna be alone / I probably shouldn't mess with checkin' your message / It's the same every time / Sipping on something at a bar downtown / And asking if I wanna stop by.

Chorus:

Girl, I know the way this goes down / You slide on closer after every round / Won't be long before the truth comes out / We get to buzzing our lips get to touching / With the whiskey and the way you tease / You'll wind up waking up next to me / And if that ain't something you wanna do / I just can't drink with you.

I'm just thinking it might be safer hanging in thе daylight / 'Cause we forget thе rules when we're under that moonshine / I don't mind talkint but I know we're gonna fall / If we open that bottle of wine / 'Cause we don't feel over when we're not sober / Then we get to blurring lines, yeah.

Repeat Chorus

When you're dressed like that, with your hair pulled back / Girl, you know exactly what you're doing / Order up, last call, blame the alcohol / For the way you're moving / I know the way that this goes down / Won't be long before the truth comes out.

Repeat Chorus