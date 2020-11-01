See the Top 40 Country Songs for November 2020

November's list of the Top 40 country songs is a real look at which direction the genre is heading. Two proudly redneck country boys sit at or near the top of the list this month, and neither of them has been a hitmaker for very long.

In fact, Morgan Wallen and Hardy are both serving up songs from their debut album to country radio. It's "More Than My Hometown" for Wallen and "One Beer" for Hardy, with Dan + Shay's "I Should Probably Go to Bed" sandwiched in between them. Then, you'll see many of the same artists you're used to seeing at the top of any Top 40 list. Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are all part of the November 2020 list.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of November 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for November 2020:

40. Laine Hardy, “Tiny Town”

39. Brett Young, “Lady”

38. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s”

37. Cody Johnson & Reba McEntire, “Dear Rodeo”

36. Taylor Swift, “Betty”

35. Parmalee and Blanco Brown, “Just the Way”

34. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

33. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, “Shallow” — NEW FUN ALBUM COMING NOV. 20!

32. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

31. Luke Bryan, “Down to One”

30. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

29. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

28. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

27. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

26. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

25. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

24. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

23. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

22. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

21. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

20. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

19. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 13 SPOTS!

18. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

17. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

16. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

15. Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To”

14. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

13. Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many”

12. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers”

11. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

10. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

9. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls” — NEW HEY WORLD ALBUM COMING NOV. 20!

8. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole In the Bottle”

7. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — NEW STARTING OVER ALBUM COMING NOV. 13!

6. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

5. Luke Combs, “Better Together” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

4. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

3. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

2. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

1. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”