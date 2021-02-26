Miranda Lambert and Elle King are having way too much fun in their new collaboration, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The country star and the "Ex's and Oh's" singer dropped the brand-new song on Friday (Feb. 26).

A tribal drum beat steadies King and Lambert's collaboration during both melodically darker verses and its all-out euphoric choruses. These two women have got cash, brand-new BFFs (they met at the bar, natch) and a prerogative to party: "Oooh, gonna feel this in the morning / Oooh, 'cause I'm goin' hard tonight," they profess, King's raspy vocals tangling with Lambert's recognizable Texas twang.

"So, bartender, take my keys / What do want from me? / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home / Not stayin' in to fight / I'm stayin' out all night / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," goes the chorus. "We don't gotta wait until the weekend / There's always time for jumpin' off the deep end ..."

Per Rolling Stone, King co-wrote "Drunk" with Martin Johnson, who also produced the song, which was recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in both New York City and Nashville. She says, "The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship.

"Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing," King adds. "Nobody revs me up, kicks my ass on stage, or treats me more like family than Miranda Lambert.”

This new collaboration isn't Lambert and King's first time working together. King is a former tourmate of Lambert's, from the country singer's 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

That trek's lineup also included Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, all of whom, along with Lambert and King, recorded "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," a cover of Elvin Bishop's 1976 classic. The collaboration earned the group both ACM and CMA Awards nominations, and won Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.

King has also teamed up with Dierks Bentley in the past: She's a featured artist on his chart-topping, CMA-winning song "Different for Girls," which came out in 2016. At the time, Bentley admitted that King reminded him quite a bit of Lambert, with whom he is good friends.