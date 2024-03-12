The latest addition to Miranda Lambert's "farmily" is a beautiful horse named "Cool."

The singer introduced him to her social media followers on Tuesday (March 12), also sharing a few details about a new hobby that she and her horse have picked up together.

"In the last few months I've picked the hobby of mounted shooting and in the process I've made some amazing new friends including this fella," Lambert says.

In an Instagram Reel, she shares some video of her practicing the hobby: The singer and Cool do laps around a ring together, as Lambert takes aim and fires at balloons as they pass by.

The new challenge — and her relationship with Cool — came at the perfect time in her life, Lambert continues.

Related: 30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young

"I turned 40 in November and I'm ready for a decade of pushing myself to be better and bolder both personally and professionally. This feels like the perfect beginning to that journey," she goes on to say, explaining that she and Cool are "a match made in cowgirl heaven."

"Y'all get ready it's gettin country and western around here!" Lambert concludes.

It's no secret that Lambert is passionate about horses, or that she's a big animal lover in general. The singer has a colorful, multi-species household full of rescue pets and farm animals, and she also supports her passion for shelter animal welfare via her MuttNation Foundation.

It's no surprise that Lambert's been pushing herself to try new things in her personal life; her music has been branching out lately, too. The singer recently duetted with Latin star Enrique Iglesias on a song called "Space in My Heart."

Last year, she took an even bolder step when she parted ways with Sony Music, her record label of 20 years. Lambert has yet to sign a new deal, though she and frequent collaborator Jon Randall did recently launch a new Big Loud imprint intended to spotlight Texas artists.