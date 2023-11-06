Miranda Lambert and one of her the Marfa Tapes collaborators, Jon Randall, are launching their very own record label imprint under the Big Loud Records umbrella.

Called Big Loud Texas, the new venture will celebrate up-and-coming artists from Lambert and Randall's mutual home state. The stars will both be involved in signing and developing new artists, and Randall will serve as the President of A&R of the new company.

"As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away," Lambert explains in a statement. "Every time I'm back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I'm really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that."

She adds: "Get ready, y'all — we're bringing even more Texas to town!"

Many of Lambert and Randall's prior collaborations have been wildly successful in the country music genre. The Marfa Tapes, which they made with Jack Ingram — another Texan singer-songwriter — earned a Grammy nomination after its release. That same trio also wrote Lambert's "Tin Man," which won the award for ACM Song of the Year in 2018.

It's not clear whether or not Lambert herself will record music on the new imprint. The singer's currently a free agent working without a record label herself: She parted ways with Sony, her label home of two decades, early this year.

Many have since speculated where Lambert might land, but she's been enjoying the freedom of working without a label, saying in one interview that she was "writing a ton" and taking time to explore her options.