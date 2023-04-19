Miranda Lambert Says It’s ‘Inspiring’ to Have No Label: ‘I Feel Pretty Great About It’

Miranda Lambert says the possibilities are wide open as an independent artist, after she left her career-long label home of Sony Records in mid-March.

"I am, for the first time in 20 years, a free agent," the singer tells ABC Audio in a new interview. "I don't have a label and I feel pretty great about it."

Lambert points out that she's not quite without a connection to a label, since she still owns Vanner Records. She and Sony launched that imprint together back in 2016, coinciding with the release of her The Weight of These Wings double album.

Still, that's not the same as being under the umbrage of a major label, but Lambert is in no rush to join a roster somewhere else. Instead, she's taking time to re-learn about the Nashville music industry, which looks a whole lot different now than it did when she first signed with Sony's Epic Records back in 2003.

"And it feels very inspiring to get to go see what's out there and what options [there are] ... it's definitely a very different landscape than the first time I signed my first record deal at 19 years old," Lambert continues. "Everything has changed in the business, and I'm excited to learn about it and hopefully be part of a new wave of whatever's going on, because it changes so quickly."

In the meantime, she isn't just in free-fall. The star says she's "writing a ton," hinting that she has "a few cool collabs up [her] sleeve right now."

"But I do have a home, and it's Nashville and this community. So I'm excited to see what comes to the table," she adds. "And in the meantime, I'm just working on stuff and, like, getting inspired and seeing what's fueling my creative vibes."

Lambert's free agent status doesn't seem to be hurting her any at awards shows, either. At the upcoming ACM Awards show, she's nominated in multiple categories, including the top honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year.