Miranda Lambert has been a force to be reckoned with in country music for nearly two decades.

She released an album independently in 2001, but things didn't really pick up until she was a contestant on Nashville Star in 2003. She placed third, and important folks in the industry took notice.

In 2005, Lambert released her major-label debut album, Kerosene. All four of the songs that were released from that project reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She was unstoppable!

Since then, the country star has released seven solo studio albums and has sold more than 7 million records.

In addition to her forever mark on country music, Lambert is a philanthropist: She launched her own charity, MuttNation, to help shelter animals, and also contributes to great charities like ACM Lifting Lives and MusiCares.

Take a journey back in time, through the life and career of Miranda Lambert, with 30 pictures of Lambert when she was young. You'll see one trend: She has always loved animals!

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.

36 Photos of Carrie Underwood Young Carrie Underwood is undeniably one of the most popular musicians on the planet, with a quick rise to stardom after winning American Idol in 2005. Eight Grammys and countless ACM and CMA Awards later, Underwood is still releasing music and touring. Let's take a look at Carrie Underwood when she was young, before we met her and when we first got to know this star. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul