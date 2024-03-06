30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young
Miranda Lambert has been a force to be reckoned with in country music for nearly two decades.
She released an album independently in 2001, but things didn't really pick up until she was a contestant on Nashville Star in 2003. She placed third, and important folks in the industry took notice.
In 2005, Lambert released her major-label debut album, Kerosene. All four of the songs that were released from that project reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She was unstoppable!
Since then, the country star has released seven solo studio albums and has sold more than 7 million records.
In addition to her forever mark on country music, Lambert is a philanthropist: She launched her own charity, MuttNation, to help shelter animals, and also contributes to great charities like ACM Lifting Lives and MusiCares.
Take a journey back in time, through the life and career of Miranda Lambert, with 30 pictures of Lambert when she was young. You'll see one trend: She has always loved animals!
