Miranda Lambert Has a New Single, ‘If I Was a Cowboy,’ Coming Soon

Miranda Lambert is longing for life in the wild West in her new single, "If I Was a Cowboy." The country star offered a teaser of the song on Friday (Oct. 8), also revealing that the full track will be out on Oct. 15.

"If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free / Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds," Lambert sings in the shared song snippet. "I'd be a legend at lovin' and leavin' / Nippin' on a whiskey and numbin' all my feelings ..."

By the end of the teaser, Lambert has declared herself queen cowboy in this imaginary scenario. "You thought the West was wild, but you ain't saddled up with me," she adds.

Per BMI, Lambert co-wrote "If I Was a Cowboy" with Jesse Frasure. The producer and songwriter previously worked with Lambert on a remix of her song "Tequila Does," under his DJ name, Telemitry; he's also written with, among others, Lauren Alaina, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Lady A.

As a solo artist, Lambert's most recent album is 2019's Wildcard; however, in May, she dropped The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down collection of recordings from sessions in Marfa, Texas, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The trio routinely retreat to the tiny West Texas town to write songs together.

Lambert's most recent single is "Settling Down," from Wildcard. She also recently released a duet with Elle King, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

