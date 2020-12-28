Russell Dickerson tells an intimate, true-to-life story with "Home Sweet," his euphorically uptempo new ode to his love story with his wife.

Just as he sings in the lyrics of the song, Dickerson and his wife of seven years, Kailey, didn't have much money between them when they first got married. He describes the song as "the real life story of going from an all-inclusive honeymoon to real life being broke," unsure if they'd be able to make rent for another month.

The new single carries a sweet, full-circle vibe, perfect for any listener who loves happy endings. Both in the song and in Dickerson's real life, the love story only grows as the couple's financial situation stabilizes. Then, at the end of the song, they get the surprise of a lifetime when "two pink lines" show up on a pregnancy test, and they realize a new addition to their family is on its way.

Dickerson's own new fatherhood adds an extra layer of sweetness to the story line. He and his wife welcomed their first child, Remington Edward, in September.

For fans of romantic comedy plotlines, happy endings or simply just danceable, energetic beats, there's a lot to love about "Home Sweet." It's also the next logical edition of what's become a winning formula for Dickerson: He scored his first No. 1 hit with 2017's "Yours," a song that was also inspired by his love for his wife. Sine then, Dickerson's been on a hot streak with real life-inspired love songs.

In fact, the first single to come off his Southern Symphony album — before he sent "Home Sweet" to radio — was "Love You Like I Used To," a chart-topping hit that also draws on his relationship with his wife and how his love for her evolves and grows as they move through each stage of their relationship.

Did You Know?: In addition to keeping busy with fatherhood and new music, Dickerson had time to plan a very special Christmas surprise for a fan paralyzed in a devastating car accident. He gifted a brand new, specially-equipped car to a Utah teenager whose favorite song is "Home Sweet."

See All Country Babies Born in 2020:

Russell Dickerson's "Home Sweet" Lyrics:

Touching down from a six-night honeymoon / Sun-kissed kids still drunk on love / Went from all-inclusive margaritas in Malibu / To prayin' we could pay rent this month / The doormat says 'Welcome Home' / But I think it's whenever I'm with you / It's more than some bricks and stones / No, there ain't nothin' like

Chorus:

Home sweet, you and me / Ain't got much but we got all we need / Wherever the wind blows / Wherever this life goes / Baby, all I know, ain't nothin' like, nothin' like / Home sweet, you and me

Your love is like a porch swing on a Sunday / Just as gentle as a summer sunrise / They say it's where the heart is / Well, mine's with you, babe / Long as I got your hand, I'm fine / Could be white brick and picket fence / Or some busted AC hotel room / It's all picture perfect if you're in it / No, it don't get much better than

Repeat Chorus

A quarter acre and a two bed farmhouse / Polaroid kiss with a red sold sign / Sittin' on boxes in the living room, laughin' and cryin' / Just starin' at them two pink lines / Time to make a little more room in our

Repeat Chorus