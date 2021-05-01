Country music's most successful songs will be celebrated in late May of 2021, and a few singers that have parked themselves at the top of this Top 40 list will be on hand to party.

Gabby Barrett is nominated in more Billboard Music Music Awards categories (May 23) than any female artist, and she's No. 1 here as well, "The Good Ones" is a radio hit, a streaming hit and a sales hit, and she's become a tremendously popular crossover star. Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown were also nominated, and you'll find their new songs below.

New to this month's list are songs by Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Lane. Is there a song that should crack the Top 40 in May 2021?

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of May 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for May 2021:

40. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

39. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

38. Chris Lane, “Fill Them Boots”

37. Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin��� God. Amen.”

36. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

35. Ingrid Andress, “Lady Like”

34. Brett Young, “Not Yet”

33. Luke Bryan, “Waves”

32. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

31. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, “Shallow”

30. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

29. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway“

28. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

27. Kane Brown, “Worship You”

26. Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

25. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

24. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

23. Blake Shelton, “Minium Wage” — NEW ALBUM BODY LANGUAGE OUT MAY 21!

22. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

21. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

20. Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many”

19. Jason Aldean, “Blame It On You”

18. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

17. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

16. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

15. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

14. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down” — NEW ALBUM THE MARFA TAPES OUT MAY 7!

13. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

12. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

11. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In the ‘90s”

10. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

9. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

8. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song”

7. Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

6. Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

5. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

4. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!

3. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

2. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

1. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

