Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood decided to give quarantined fans a treat on Monday (Mar. 23) when they delivered an hourlong Facebook Live concert via Brooks' weekly show, Inside Studio G. While the show proved wildly popular—traffic reportedly crashed the site for users repeatedly—one particular song request had even the A-list couple taken off guard.

The pair—dressed quarantine-fashionably in sweats, jerseys, a baseball cap (Brooks) and eyeglasses (Yearwood)—were taking requests from viewers, spurring Brooks to ask "Do we have requests for duets in there at all?" during the concert.

When told that a fan had asked for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy A Star Is Born duet "Shallow," Brooks looked a little surprised. Exchanging glances with Yearwood, he said, "You mean, like, Gaga? And Cooper?"

"Well, that's my fantasy," quipped Yearwood, to Brooks' raucous laughter. "Should I have said that?"

Brooks picked out the melody on his guitar and Yearwood cheerfully offered to let him have the "Gaga part." Despite their initial confusion, the couple launched into the song with little hesitation, giving a pitch-perfect version of the duet.

When posting about the song, Brooks noted, "I felt connected last night, we’re ALL in this together. Thank YOU for that... and for this surprising song request!!"

The Facebook Live concert attracted more than 3 million viewers. Other highlights included the pair joining together for Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and George Jones and Tammy Wynette's "Golden Ring," and Yearwood's soaring "Amazing Grace." Yearwood even borrowed her husband's guitar to show fans that she can play a bit, herself.

Garth Brooks' Most Unforgettable Moments

50 Essential '90s Country Songs