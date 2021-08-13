Dan + Shay's new single "Steal My Love" is a country original that's all too easy to imagine playing on pop radio 15 to 20 years ago. A harmonic wall at critical points adds oomph to an acoustic vocal exercise that finds Shay Mooney doting on his lover.

Dan Smyers helped write "Steal My Love" with Andy Albert, Ashley Gorley and Jordan Reynolds and — as has been the case lately — he really shines in the studio. Producer Dan Smyers is one of the most refreshing things about the genre in 2020 and 2021. His tight tracks leave no detail unaccounted for, but at the same time, nothing about this song — or any from the duo's new Good Things album — seems overproduced. This is partly because of their early commitment to a polished, pop-country sound. Comparisons to Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync should be a compliment to the pair.

One can almost imagine a music video for this new song that finds a group of fashionable young men singing with affectionate choreography, and probably some smart snapping. That would be a bit too much for the country audience, and indeed, the mood of this song is more like Extreme's "More Than Words" that BSB's "All I Have to Give" (although we'd pay for an a cappella performance here, too). A little island vibe gives life to the instantly-memorable melody. Like "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay have literally built a hit.

Did You Know?: Every song Dan + Shay has released to radio has been certified Platinum, with two exceptions: "Show You Off" (2014) and "Glad You Exist" (2021) are just RIAA Gold certified.

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay's "Steal My Love" Lyrics:

Ain't no, ain't nobody gonna steal my love / My love.

Can't take my eyes off you / Even if I wanted to / I swear I'm staring at heaven / Holding you here tonight / Watching all the stars align / I wanna stay for forever / Yeah, the sky could be falling / The world could unravel / But you'll still be safe in my arms.

Chorus:

Ain't no way nobody gonna steal my love / My love / No way, no how, no never / My heart is yours forever / If I couldn't call you mine then, baby, you know I don't want / No one / My car, my clothes, my money / Take it all, but there ain't nobody gonna steal my love / My love, my love, my love, my love / Ain't nobody gonna steal my love.

Tattoo your name on me / So I can wear it on my sleeve / Make sure that everyone knows it / 'Cause, baby, you're the one / Thing that I can't live without / You kiss me and there ain't a doubt / No changing my mind, I'm in it for life.

Repeat Chorus

As long as stars are dancing around the moon / There'll never be a me without you.

Repeat Chorus