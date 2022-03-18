Carrie Underwood is back with new original music. Out as of midnight on March 18, "Ghost Story" is the superstar's first new single on country radio and the first since 2019’s "Drinking Alone."

Written by hit songsmiths David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey,and Josh Kear, the vividly-painted “Ghost Story” finds Underwood assuming the ghostly persona of an individual who’s hell-bent on haunting her ex-lover.

“You’re gonna see a shadow / Midnight playing tricks with your head / A silhouette float down the hallway / And you’ll reach you the light by your bed,” she cautions in one verse.

Underwood isn’t offering him a way out of the spooky mess — rather, she’s predicting what will unfold with great delight.

“I'm gonna be your ghost story / The keeping you up all night memory / I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me / I’m gonna be your ghost story,” she belts emotively on the chorus, displaying her unbridled desire to hold her old flame captive.

“Ghost Story” is a country-pop mid-tempo anchored by heartbreak, bitterness and hair-raising whispers, which open the song and linger throughout. Underwood produced this track alongside David Garcia, who also co-produced her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty.

“Ghost Story” is the first taste of new music from Underwood. The country superstar’s last studio record of original music was 2018’s Cry Pretty, which spawned the singles “Love Wins,” “Southbound" and “Drinking Alone,” as well as the title track. Since then, she has released a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, which dropped in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Most recently, the country singer took home the award for Single of the Year with Jason Aldean for her contribution to his song "If I Didn’t Love You" at the 2022 ACM Awards.

