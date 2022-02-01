Top 40 Country Songs for February 2022

Country music's Top 40 songs of February 2022 represent what's hot on the radio and what fans are streaming nonstop. The No. 1 sales song to begin the month checks in at No. 5 on this monthly country songs list.

The No. 1 song on country airplay charts actually slips two spots on ToC's list as February begins, but this is common for leaders that start any month. All ties go to the country songs that figure to dominate for an entire month, which — if our rankings are accurate — means a lot Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes.

New songs from Maren Morris, Lee Brice and Ernest make the Top 40 for the first time, while highest debut of the month comes from one of the decade's hottest artists, Jason Aldean. Scroll through to find your favorite song and click any link to listen.

The list of Top 40 country songs of February 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for February 2022:

40. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”
39. Toby Keith “Old School”
38. Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, “Getting Over Him”
37. Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”
36. Chris Young W/ Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of a Bar”
35. Luke Bryan, “Up”
34. Parmalee, “Take My Name”
33. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”
32. Lee Brice, “Soul”
31. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”
30. Morgan Wade “Wilder Days”
29. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”
28. Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Come Back As a Country Boy”
27. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”
26. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”
25. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”
24. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”
23. Sam Hunt, “23”
22. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”
21. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”
20. Ernest Feat. Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops”
19. Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”
18. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney “Half of My Hometown”
17. Eric Church, “Heart On Fire”
16. Jason Aldean, “Trouble With a Heartbreak” HIGHEST DEBUT!
15. Blake Shelton, “Come Back As a Country Boy”
14. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”
13. Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
12. Dustin Lynch Feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
11. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”
10. Luke Combs, “Doin’ This”
9. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”
8. Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”
7. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”
6. Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots”
5. Walker Hayes, “AA”
4. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”BIGGEST JUMP, UP 26 SPOTS!
3. Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”LAST MONTH’S NO. 1 SONG!
2. Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t”
1. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

