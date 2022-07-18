Morgan Wallen can't find a drink stiff enough in "You Proof," his newest love lament. Sonically, this lead radio single from the "Wasted on You" singer's next studio project is his most progressive since "Up Down," the song that began his hot streak in 2017.

With subsequent singles, Wallen has delivered a steady stream of mid-tempo reflections that find him catching the sharp end of the blade. What sets "You Proof" apart is a unique song structure and modern drum track that joins a steely acoustic guitar lick to power the song.

Ashley Gorley and Ernest helped Wallen write the song, with Joey Moi (plus Charlie Handsome) back to produce. The group crafted a clever first verse, with lyrics that recall a recent Jason Aldean hit amid other familiar references. The melody changes after the chorus however, with verse two acting more like a first bridge.

It's here that Wallen finds his country roots. Classic country artists did a much better job of straying from formulaic song structure (verse, chorus, short verse, chorus, bridge, chorus), resulting in songs that relied on just one verse (Merle Haggard's "That's the Way Love Goes") or five (George Jones, "He Stopped Loving Her Today"). Kip Moore is the present day master of structuring songs to fit his lyrics, not vice versa. "You Proof" doesn't cover new territory for Wallen lyrically, but it stands out as original.

Did You Know?: Wallen has released two other songs from an unreleased project, "Don't Think Jesus" and "Thought You Should Know." Both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Listen to Morgan Wallen, "You Proof":

Morgan Wallen's "You Proof" Lyrics:

Yeah, I've been throwin' down the whiskey / I oughta get my money back / And someone said it drowns a memory / Ah, but it ain't doing jack / Yeah, I've been sippin', I've been buzzin' / Shootin' doubles like it's nothin' / But nothin' makes you go away.

Chorus:

I need something you proof / Something stronger than I'm used to / Yeah, I've been pouring 90 to 100 / Feel like nothing's gonna cut it, that's the hard truth / Yeah, I need something you proof / Oh, I need something you proof.

Poured 'em up 'til they're shuttin' 'em down, yeah / You never ain't not around, yeah / Don't matter what time, what town / I can't get you gone / Turn the bar, yeah, upside down / Just looking for somethin' that does it / I give 'em all my money / Ain't nobody sellin' nothing you proof.

Repeat Chorus

Hey, I've been mixing liquors tryin' to get you gone / Ah, but I must be doin' something wrong / Cause I've been working hard to fade your memory / Baby, but the only thing faded is me.

Repeat Chorus

Poured 'em up 'til they're shuttin' 'em down, yeah / You never ain't not around / Don't matter what time, what town / I can't get you gone / Turn the bar, yeah, upside down / Just looking for somethin' that does it / I'll give 'em all my money / Ain't nobody selling nothing you proof.