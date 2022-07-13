Kelsea Ballerini Announces Release Date for New Album, ‘Subject to Change’

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed details of her forthcoming, fifth studio album. The singer shares via social media that the album, titled Subject to Change, will be released on Sept. 23.

In addition to revealing the album name and release date, Ballerini showed the album cover on her social media accounts. The cover image finds Ballerini wearing a flowing yellow dress and standing in front of a blue background. In the mobile version of the cover, her dress seems to be moving and flowing around her. She also added a voiceover, which gives insight into the project.

"In my younger years, the idea of change scared me," she says. "It had proven to be a faceless force that had patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that that stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens. That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels, and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen."

"This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing and feeling," she continues. "And like everything, it is subject to change."

Although Ballerini has yet to release the tracklist, the project will certainly include her lively love song "Heartfirst," which she released as a single earlier this year. The album cover seems to follow the dreamy visuals Ballerini debuted in her music video for "Heartfirst," which shows the singer quite literally reaching the clouds after meeting a new love interest.

Ballerini has been sharing more details about the album in recent weeks. In a TikTok Q&A from earlier this week, she gave a hint about the album release date, future singles, and she expanded upon some of the symbolism in the "Heartfirst" music video.

Subject to Change follows Kelsea, released in March of 2020, and Ballerini, released that October.