Zac Brown Band's newest collaborators on the deluxe version of their The Comeback album are two of country music's most striking vocalists: Jamey Johnson and Marcus King. The pair join ZBB for a new version of "Stubborn Pride," which comes out on Friday (Aug. 12).

The deluxe version of The Comeback offers collaborative versions of several tracks originally fashioned as solo songs on the original album track list. Blake Shelton lends his voice to a new rendition of "Out in the Middle," while Cody Johnson joins the group for a duet rendering of "Wild Palomino."

Collaboration has long been an importance facet of ZBB's work as a band; this year, they've delivered multiple powerhouse duets both in studio version and on stage. During their Nissan Stadium performance at CMA Fest 2022, the band performed "Stubborn Pride" as a live duet with King, who treated the crowd to a sizzling guitar solo and helped make ZBB's performance one of the highlights of the festival.

The deluxe version of The Comeback will be out this fall. In the meantime, Zac Brown Band are continuing their 2022 international Out in the Middle Tour, which picks up on Friday (Aug. 12) with a stop in St. Louis, Mo., and runs through mid-November.

It's been a big year for the group's other "Stubborn Pride" duet partner, too. Johnson recently became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

