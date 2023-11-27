Jason Aldean's 2024 tour will pick up where he left off in 2023. The Highway Desperado Tour will begin again next May and run into October.

The new tour dates listed below are in addition to several festival shows, including seven festivals with Kid Rock that were announced earlier this month. Lauren Alaina and Hailey Whitters will split direct support duties on most of these just-announced shows. A group led by Chase Matthew will join Aldean on all 24 dates.

Aldean's 2024 Highway Desperado Tour follows a 2023 tour of the same name.

Aldean told Taste of Country that the tour name came before the song "Highway Desperado," found on his new album of the same name.

Tickets for most of the new dates will go on sale Dec. 1, with three dates (July 12-13, Aug. 2) going on sale on Dec. 15.

The bulk of the new Highway Desperado Tour dates take place next summer. After a single show in May, he'll break until July and then play almost every weekend until Oct. 5.

Jason Aldean’s 2024 Highway Desperado Tour Dates:

May 18 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino and Resort *

July 11 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

July 12 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena @

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach @

Aug. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater @

Aug. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion @

Aug. 3 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain @

Aug. 8 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center @

Aug. 10 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake @

Aug. 16 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 17 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *

Aug. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *

Aug. 29 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 5 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sept. 6 — Nampa, Idaho, @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

Sept. 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Sept. 12 — Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 20 — Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center

Sept. 21 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 5 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon Amphitheater *

*Hailey Whitters opening

@Lauren Alaina opening

