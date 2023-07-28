Tim McGraw Announces 2024 Standing Room Only Tour
Tim McGraw just shared his tour plans for 2024. The "Standing Room Only" singer is getting an early jump on the new year by announcing 33 new arena concerts in the United States and Canada.
- McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour begins March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla. and continues through June 27 in Phoenix.
- Carly Pearce will open all shows.
- Tickets go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10AM local time.
While McGraw has stayed busy with festival dates in 2023, he did not announce an official tour for the year. Expect the setlist for this new tour to include his hit songs, as well as new material from the forthcoming Standing Room Only album, out Aug. 25
Standing Room Only is McGraw's 17th studio album and his first since Here on Earth in 2020. He first announced the new tour (see dates below) during a pop-up show at Whisky a Go Go, a nightclub in West Hollywood.
Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour Dates:
March 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 21 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fago Arena
March 27 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
March 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 — Eugene, Ore. @ University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
April 5 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
April 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Boise State University — ExtraMile Arena
April 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
April 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
April 20 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
April 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 26 — Knoxville, Tenn @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 11 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
May 18 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
June 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
June 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
June 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
June 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
June 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center