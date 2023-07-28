Tim McGraw just shared his tour plans for 2024. The "Standing Room Only" singer is getting an early jump on the new year by announcing 33 new arena concerts in the United States and Canada.

McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour begins March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla. and continues through June 27 in Phoenix.

Carly Pearce will open all shows.

Tickets go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10AM local time.

While McGraw has stayed busy with festival dates in 2023, he did not announce an official tour for the year. Expect the setlist for this new tour to include his hit songs, as well as new material from the forthcoming Standing Room Only album, out Aug. 25

Standing Room Only is McGraw's 17th studio album and his first since Here on Earth in 2020. He first announced the new tour (see dates below) during a pop-up show at Whisky a Go Go, a nightclub in West Hollywood.

Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour Dates:

March 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 21 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fago Arena

March 27 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

March 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 — Eugene, Ore. @ University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

April 5 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

April 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Boise State University — ExtraMile Arena

April 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

April 20 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

April 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 26 — Knoxville, Tenn @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 11 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

May 18 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

June 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

June 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

June 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

June 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

June 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center