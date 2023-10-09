Jordan Davis Taking His Damn Good Time Tour Worldwide in 2024
After a modest string of U.S. dates this fall, Jordan Davis has more ambitious plans for his Damn Good Time Tour in 2024. He's expanding the trek into a world tour, beginning with a Scandinavian leg in early February.
Hitting Europe, the U.K. and Canada as well as several more cities across the United States, the 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will keep Davis busy through next October. The tour takes its name from one of the tracks off his Bluebird Days album, a project that came out in early 2023 and is his latest full-length release to date.
Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be joining Davis on the road. They're both newcomers to the Damn Good Time Tour: Gabby Barrett, Avery Anna, Danielle Bradbery and more supporting acts joined Davis during the last run of the tour.
In addition to headlining his own tour, Davis will be a supporting act for Luke Combs' tour next spring.
Tickets for the 2024 Damn Good Time World Tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 13), but Davis' Parish fan club members will have early access via a special pre sale starting Wednesday.
Jordan Davis's 2024 Damn Good Time World Tour Dates:
Feb. 2 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2
Feb. 3 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb. 4 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Feb. 6 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Feb. 8 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
Feb. 9 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
Feb. 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
Feb. 13 -- London, U.K. @ Forum
Feb. 14 -- Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb. 16 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute
Feb. 17 -- Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol
Feb. 18 -- Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 20 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb. 21 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Apr. 11 -- Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena
Apr. 12 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
Apr. 18 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Apr. 19 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Apr. 25 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Apr. 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 3 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 31 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park
June 6 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
June 7 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 14 -- Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
June 20 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
June 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle
June 22 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater
July 18 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 19 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
July 26 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Aug. 8 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Aug. 9 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 16 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 5 -- Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 7 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Oct. 2 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 5 -- Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon's Centre
Oct. 6 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 8 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell
Oct. 11 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre
Oct. 12 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
Oct. 17 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 18 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
Oct. 19 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
Oct. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
