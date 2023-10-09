After a modest string of U.S. dates this fall, Jordan Davis has more ambitious plans for his Damn Good Time Tour in 2024. He's expanding the trek into a world tour, beginning with a Scandinavian leg in early February.

Hitting Europe, the U.K. and Canada as well as several more cities across the United States, the 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will keep Davis busy through next October. The tour takes its name from one of the tracks off his Bluebird Days album, a project that came out in early 2023 and is his latest full-length release to date.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be joining Davis on the road. They're both newcomers to the Damn Good Time Tour: Gabby Barrett, Avery Anna, Danielle Bradbery and more supporting acts joined Davis during the last run of the tour.

In addition to headlining his own tour, Davis will be a supporting act for Luke Combs' tour next spring.

Tickets for the 2024 Damn Good Time World Tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 13), but Davis' Parish fan club members will have early access via a special pre sale starting Wednesday.

Jordan Davis's 2024 Damn Good Time World Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2

Feb. 3 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 4 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

Feb. 6 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Feb. 8 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

Feb. 9 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

Feb. 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

Feb. 13 -- London, U.K. @ Forum

Feb. 14 -- Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb. 16 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute

Feb. 17 -- Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol

Feb. 18 -- Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 20 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb. 21 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Apr. 11 -- Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena

Apr. 12 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Apr. 18 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Apr. 19 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Apr. 25 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Apr. 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 3 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 31 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park

June 6 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

June 7 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 14 -- Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 20 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle

June 22 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 18 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 19 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

July 26 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Aug. 8 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Aug. 9 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 16 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 5 -- Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 7 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 5 -- Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon's Centre

Oct. 6 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 8 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell

Oct. 11 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 12 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 17 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 18 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 19 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

Oct. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre