Jordan Davis has announced plans for a string of tour dates in the fall of 2023. Billed as the Damn Good Time Tour, the trek takes its name from one of the tracks off his latest album, Bluebird Days.

The tour kicks off Aug. 31 in Atlanta and it'll extend through mid-October. Along the way, Davis will hit some landmark cities, such as a hometown stop in Nashville and shows in New York, Boston and Las Vegas.

Gabby Barrett is joining the lineup of the tour, and she's one of a number of hot new acts joining the bill. An array of talent will split the dates on the Damn Good Time Tour: CMT Music Award-nominated up-and-comer Avery Anna is joining the trek, as are Greylan James, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Jameson Rodgers, Mike Ryan, Conner Smith and Georgia Webster.

Additional support is expected to be announced leading up to the tour.

Tickets to the Damn Good Time Tour go on sale on Friday (April 14), but members of Davis' The Parish fan club will have early access to the dates via a pre-sale that launches Tuesday (April 11.) The shows will be part of a busy year for Davis, who recently announced that he and his wife Kristen are expecting their third child in June.

Jordan Davis's 2023 Damn Good Time Tour Dates:

Aug. 31 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 7 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live! Outdoor

Sept. 8 -- Sandwich, Ill. @ Sandwich Fair

Sept. 9 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sept. 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Sept. 21 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Sept. 22 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sept. 23 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sept. 28 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sept. 29 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sept. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 5 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct. 6 -- New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 7 -- Boston, Ma. @ Roadrunner

Oct. 19 -- Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Oct. 21 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas