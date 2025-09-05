Blake Shelton's new show The Road is already growing, and it hasn't even premiered yet.

The country star has recruited some special guests for the reality competition show's first season. Dustin Lynch, Karen Fairchild, Jordan Davis and Brothers Osborne are all joining the series.

Deadline reports these big name country acts will serve as guest mentors for the show's 12 contestants along their journey.

What Is The Road?

Produced by Shelton and television mogul Taylor Sheridan, The Road will follow a dozen aspiring country artists as they open for Keith Urban on a brief tour. At each tour stop, they'll compete to win over the crowd and keep their spot on the tour.

In the end, one winner will received a recording contract and $250,000.

Who Is on The Road?

In addition to Urban serving as the headlining act on the show, he and Shelton will be hosting.

Gretchen Wilson is also a part of the cast — she's the tour manager. She'll share wisdom and her own experiences with contestants to help them on their journey.

"We've all been in that position of opening for somebody, walking out and facing a crowd that doesn't care who we are," Shelton explains while talking about the show. "We've got to try to grab them in that minimal amount of time we are given. That's what makes this show so unique."

"Watching all these musicians night after night, having to choose a song, cover a song and perform an original song," he continues. "And to make these decisions on how to connect with this audience night after night and have the audience vote and get them through to the next night."

"That's a real world truth right there about being an artist on the road."

The Road premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9PM ET on CBS.