Over the past several years, the members of Alabama have weathered their fair share of health challenges and other logistical difficulties, keeping them from the stage. So they never take the opportunity to tour for granted — and they're getting that chance once again in 2024.

On Thursday (March 21), the group announced a lineup of dates billed as the 2024 Roll On II North American Tour, a reprisal of their 2023 tour of the same name. It's a nod to the band's "Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)," a hit from 1984, as well as a fitting name for a tour presented by Kenworth Trucking Company.

In a statement, frontman Randy Owen says fans who attend a show in 2024 can look forward to singing along to all their favorite Alabama hits.

"I look forward to singing 'Mountain Music,' 'Tennessee River,' 'Feels So Right' and so many more," Owen relates in a statement. "It's just a matter of getting up onstage and enjoying it. We can't wait to see the fans who made it all possible."

For many of the shows, the band will have some extra musical pals along to make the moment even more special. Diamond Rio, the Marshall Tucker Band, Jamey Johnson, Lee Greenwood and the Bellamy Brothers are all booked to perform on various dates on the tour.

In late 2023, Owen gave Taste of Country a positive update on his health, but he stopped short of committing to tour plans for 2024.

"I'm 73 years old. I just had my tests and everything, and everything came back really good. I had my flu shot. So I'm ready to go," he said at that time, but added that the health setbacks he's suffered in the past have left him cautious — and appreciative of every chance he gets to set foot onstage.

"I just never know. I enjoy every show and thank God I get to do one more show," Owen added.

For ticketing information for Alabama's upcoming tour dates, visit the band's website. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

Alabama, 2024 Roll On II North America Tour Dates:

March 23 — Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live

April 5 — Clearwater, Fla. @ The Sound at Coachman Park (with Diamond Rio)

April 7 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 25 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena (with Lee Greenwood)

April 27 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center (with Lee Greenwood)

May 11 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphiteatre (with Jamey Johnson)

May 17 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Concert Cove - Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

May 19 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark (with the Bellamy Brothers)

June 1 — Fort Payne, Ala. @ June Jam XVIII

June 15 — Columbia, S.C. @ Southeastern BBQ Showdown at Segra Park

June 22 — Gay, GA @ Long Leaf Country Music Festival (with The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 27 — Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

June 29 — Dauphin, Manitoba, Calif. @ Dauphin’s CountryFest

July 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio State Fair

July 27 — Gethsemane, Ky. @ The Amp at Log Still (with Lee Greenwood)

Aug. 8 — Selbyville, Dele. @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Aug. 10 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at Servpro Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Nov. 8 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 9 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre