Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley to Head ‘CMT Giants: Alabama’ Tribute

Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Luke Bryan are set to pay tribute to country group Alabama during an upcoming episode of CMT Giants.

Nearly a dozen performers are slated for a two-hour TV special later this year.

CMT Giants has been celebrating the best in country music since 2006.

Vince Gill, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers and Alan Jackson are a few artists who've been featured.

CMT Giants: Alabama will be filmed at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

A full list of performers with songs will be available at a later date, but the announcement of the 2024 special mentions performers like Old Dominion, Sam Hunt, Jamey Johnson and more.

Bryan, Lionel Richie, Martina McBride, Gill and boxer Evander Holyfield will appear in person and virtually with stories about singer Randy Owen, guitarist Jeff Cook and bass player Teddy Gentry.

Cook died at age 73 in November 2022 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

The band is set to hit the road again in 2024, even after announcing a farewell tour several years ago. There are currently seven shows listed at the official Alabama website, including a stop at Dauphin's CountryFest in Manitoba in June.

Owen's health has prevented the group from playing shows in the past, but he checked in with Taste of Country and shared that the news is good.

"I'm 73 years old. I just had my tests and everything, and everything came back really good," Owen told Taste of Country and other outlets in October. "I had my flu shot. So, I'm ready to go."