Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, as well as solo country star Jake Owen, are two of the acts added to the first round of performers for the 2023 June Jam. The festival is in its 17th iteration, but it's been on hiatus for nearly three decades: The last June Jam was held in 1997.

Other performers joining the bill include: The Oak Ridge Boys, Jamey Johnson, Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, the Malpass Brothers and Dee Jay Silver.

Country super group The Frontmen — comprised of Lonestar's Richie McDonald, Little Texas' Tim Rushlow and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart — are also set to take the stage. Additionally, Randy Travis will make a special appearance during the festival, and more performers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

In each of its iterations, the June Jam has raised funds to benefit those in need in the state of Alabama, as well as state-wide disaster relief organizations. This year, the event will be preceded by Fan Appreciation Week, including events like a songwriter showcase, a talent contest and a public celebration of life for Alabama's Jeff Cook, who died in November 2022.

The 2023 June Jam is set to take place in Fort Payne, Ala., on June 3. Tickets are currently on sale, both online and at the Alabama Fan Club & Museum in Fort Payne. For more details about Fan Appreciation Week, sign up for the band's fan club.