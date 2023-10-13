Parker McCollum will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country next year, as he mounts his just-announced 2024 Burn It Down Tour. The ambitious string of dates kicks off in January, and includes stops in 41 cities.

Supporting acts Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, Catie Offerman and George Birge will split up the dates on McCollum's tour, which starts in Spokane, Wash., and concludes nearly nine months later in Texas.

The Burn It Down Tour takes its name from McCollum's current single, a slow-burn heartbreak song that takes its time building to an emotional, fiery climax. The song comes off McCollum's latest album Never Enough, which dropped in May.

"2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together," McCollum says in a statement. "I can't wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn it Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic."

Tickets to the Burn It Down Tour go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20 at 10AM local time. For more details, visit McCollum's website.

Parker McCollum's 2024 Burn it Down Tour Dates:

Jan. 18 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Jan. 19 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena

Jan. 20 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 25 -- West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 26 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

Jan. 27 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Feb. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 2 -- Huntington, West. Va. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 3 -- West Lafayette, Ind. @ Elliott Hall of Music

Feb. 8 -- Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

Feb. 9 -- Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center

Feb. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

March 1 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 2 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Apr. 4 -- Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Expo Center

Apr. 5 -- Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena

Apr. 11 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Apr. 12 -- Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Civic Center

Apr. 13 -- Waco, Texas @ Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

Apr. 18 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center

Apr. 19 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre

May 2 -- Salina, Kan. @ Tony's Pizza Events Center

May 3 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 4 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

May 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

May 26 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amp

June 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

June 8 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

July 18 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 19 -- Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 16 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 -- Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 -- College Station, Texas @ Reed Arena

Aug. 31 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena