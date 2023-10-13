Parker McCollum Lights Up 2024 With Headlining Burn It Down Tour
Parker McCollum will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country next year, as he mounts his just-announced 2024 Burn It Down Tour. The ambitious string of dates kicks off in January, and includes stops in 41 cities.
Supporting acts Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, Catie Offerman and George Birge will split up the dates on McCollum's tour, which starts in Spokane, Wash., and concludes nearly nine months later in Texas.
The Burn It Down Tour takes its name from McCollum's current single, a slow-burn heartbreak song that takes its time building to an emotional, fiery climax. The song comes off McCollum's latest album Never Enough, which dropped in May.
"2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together," McCollum says in a statement. "I can't wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn it Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic."
Tickets to the Burn It Down Tour go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20 at 10AM local time. For more details, visit McCollum's website.
Parker McCollum's 2024 Burn it Down Tour Dates:
Jan. 18 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Jan. 19 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena
Jan. 20 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 25 -- West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 26 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center
Jan. 27 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Feb. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 2 -- Huntington, West. Va. @ Mountain Health Arena
Feb. 3 -- West Lafayette, Ind. @ Elliott Hall of Music
Feb. 8 -- Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
Feb. 9 -- Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center
Feb. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
March 1 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
March 2 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Apr. 4 -- Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Expo Center
Apr. 5 -- Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
Apr. 11 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Apr. 12 -- Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Civic Center
Apr. 13 -- Waco, Texas @ Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium
Apr. 18 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center
Apr. 19 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre
May 2 -- Salina, Kan. @ Tony's Pizza Events Center
May 3 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 4 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
May 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
May 25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
May 26 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amp
June 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
June 8 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
July 18 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 19 -- Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 16 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 -- Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 -- College Station, Texas @ Reed Arena
Aug. 31 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena