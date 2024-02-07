Parker McCollum, Wife Hallie Expecting First Child

Parker McCollum is going to be a dad! The singer and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, shared the baby news with fans via social media on Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Standing on the edge of a pool and overlooking the ocean, the couple share a smooch in the announcement photo, with Hallie Ray nestling her hands around her belly.

“God’s little blessing,” she writes on Instagram. “We love you so much already, Baby M!”

The country singer expressed equal excitement on Twitter, writing: “I’m gone be a daddy! Baby M coming later this year! Such a huge blessing from God!”

Although this makes it official, fans have been speculating for a few weeks now that the couple could be expecting their first child. The idea of a baby on board came after McCollum abruptly canceled his College Station, Texas show, originally slated for Aug. 30.

At the time, the announcement was eight months in advance, making a baby arrival around the end of summer possible. The singer shared the cancelation news via an Instagram video, but assured fans it was an exciting reason he had to cancel.

The "To Be Loved by You" hitmaker and his wife married March of 2022. Their nuptials were held in Tomball, Texas, with a stunning wedding ceremony and reception.

Musically, McCollum has been on the road with his Burn It Down Tour, which kicked off in January. Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman are accompanying him on that run.

His tour will have him ending in his home state of Texas, at the beach in Corpus Christi on Aug. 31.