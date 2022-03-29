Parker McCollum is officially married! After telling Taste of Country at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 that his nuptials were just three weeks away, he and fiancee Hallie Ray Light tied the knot on Monday (March 28).

The "To Be Loved by You" singer shared a photo of the newly-minted McCollums on his Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 29).

He also posted a photo of the couple's rings. While Mrs. McCollum's rings look like a classic, single-stone emerald cut engagement ring and diamond-encrusted wedding band, Mr. McCollum's is both unique and on-brand. The thick gold band forms a horseshoe that is dotted with diamonds — perfect for someone who goes by the nickname of "gold chain cowboy."

Although McCollum told Taste of Country that he wasn't too involved in the wedding planning process, it looks like he had complete control in choosing his wedding band.

Hallie also took to social media to commemorate the big day. In the photo, the couple share a kiss at the end of the aisle shortly after being announced man and wife.

McCollum proposed to his longtime love in July of 2021. Since then, he has opened up about Light's influence on his life. After sharing his previous struggles with substance abuse, he says his now-wife is one of his reasons to live a sober, healthy life.

He also shared with People that she might have saved his life, and that marrying her was never something he questioned.

"I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me," McCollum tells the celebrity magazine. "There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."