Parker McCollum Got Whooped by George Strait in a Round of Golf

Parker McCollum had a monster of a year in 2023, though it sounds like one of his biggest wins came in the form of a pretty big loss.

"I played nine holes of golf with George Strait a couple weeks ago," he shares with PopCulture.

"He whooped our a--," McCollum confesses. "Yeah, he won by a lot."

It appears the two Texas natives have known each other for at least the last two years — the "Burn It Down" singer shared a photo with Strait back in 2021.

McCollum rang in 2024 as a part of the lineup for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which aired on CBS on Sunday (Dec. 31). He was asked by PopCulture to share some of the memorable moments from 2023 just before he took the stage at Whiskey River Saloon.

"I had some crazy ones," he says, before recounting, "A sold-out Red Rock show, singing on stage there with Peyton Manning was pretty good. John Mayer signed my guitar the other night at his show in Austin."

"Don't pick up those names I just dropped, but it's been a terrific year," he adds.

The "Handle on You" singer headlined his own summer tour in 2023. He also released a new album Never Enough, the follow-up to his debut project Gold Chain Cowboy, in May.

Up next, McCollum will launch his Burn It Down Tour on Jan. 18, with dates extending through Aug. 31. He'll visit arenas and amphitheaters in 41 cities.

"Man, I'm ready to go out there and rock it,' he admits. "Happy 2024, baby!"

