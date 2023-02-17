Parker McCollum Announces New Album, ‘Never Enough’

After weeks and months of teasing a new project on social media, Parker McCollum has finally unveiled the title, cover and release date of his upcoming record.

Never Enough is slated to drop on May 12. Its faded turquoise album artwork features two identical images of McCollum holding a guitar in his hand.

While the inspiration behind the cover is as-yet-unknown, country newcomer and fellow Texan Drake Milligan quipped in his comment on McCollum’s Instagram post, “Double trouble,” complete with a lightning emoji.

To accompany his album announcement, the Texas native also released a brand new song, “I Ain’t Going Nowhere." The mid-tempo track finds McCollum assuring his significant other that despite his tendency to "wander off sometimes" and chase big dreams, home is where the heart is — and his heart is and will always be with her. The singer married Hallie Ray Light in 2022.

“Dreamers like me wander off sometimes / A little restless run in my bloodline / Always lookin' for somethin’ out of reach / Yеah, well, I can’t stop, baby, I'm beggin’ to stop now / I don't wanna have to makе you miss me / So I ain't goin' if you ain’t with me / All I need is what I see right here I ain't goin' nowhere,” McCollum declares in the straight-from-the-heart chorus.

“‘I Ain't Going Nowhere’ really is kind of a testament to where I'm at in my life right now,” he says of the song, which he co-wrote with hit songwriters Jon Randall, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna and Lee Miller.

“I've spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all. And not to say I'm really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway. That was kind of the idea we were going with behind ‘I Ain't Going Nowhere.'”

"I Ain’t Going Nowhere" is the latest preview of McCollum’s forthcoming record. Produced by Jon Randall, Never Enough will also include the earlier-released "Stoned" and current single "Handle on You," which is Top 10 and rising on the Mediabase Country Chart.

Fans can pre-add and pre-save Never Enough here.

