6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Oct. 7-13, 2023)
The live music won't stop in 2024. Six more artists announced country music tours this week, including worldwide trek involving the genre's hottest male artist and additional dates from a hot newcomer.
Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and Zach Bryan led the country music tour announcement post, but just before we were set to publish this list, Parker McCollum slipped a tour announcement in. His impressive 2024 tour will feature a great cast of opening acts.
Scroll down to find dates from Drake White and Adam Doleac, as well. Tickets for these shows go on sale Oct. 13 or Oct. 20.
Adam Doleac's Wrong Side of Sunrise Tour Dates:
Notes: Greylan James, Troy Cartwright and Graham Barham will open
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13
Drake White's The Bridge Tour Dates:
Notes: The tour is in support of White's new The Bridge EP
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13
Jordan Davis' Damn Good Time World Tour 2024 Dates:
Notes: Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will open
Tickets: Tickets for newly-announced dates went on sale Oct. 13
Feb. 2 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2
Feb. 3 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb. 4 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Feb. 6 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Feb. 8 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
Feb. 9 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
Feb. 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
Feb. 13 -- London, U.K. @ Forum
Feb. 14 -- Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb. 16 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute
Feb. 17 -- Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol
Feb. 18 -- Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 20 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb. 21 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Apr. 11 -- Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena
Apr. 12 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
Apr. 18 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Apr. 19 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Apr. 25 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Apr. 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 3 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 31 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park
June 6 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
June 7 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 14 -- Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
June 20 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
June 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle
June 22 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater
July 18 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 19 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
July 26 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Aug. 8 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Aug. 9 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 16 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 5 -- Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 7 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Oct. 2 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 5 -- Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon's Centre
Oct. 6 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 8 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell
Oct. 11 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre
Oct. 12 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
Oct. 17 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 18 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
Oct. 19 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
Oct. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour 2024 Dates:
Notes: Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman will open
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20
Jan. 18 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Jan. 19 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena
Jan. 20 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 25 -- West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 26 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center
Jan. 27 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Feb. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 2 -- Huntington, West. Va. @ Mountain Health Arena
Feb. 3 -- West Lafayette, Ind. @ Elliott Hall of Music
Feb. 8 -- Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
Feb. 9 -- Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center
Feb. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
March 1 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
March 2 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Apr. 4 -- Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Expo Center
Apr. 5 -- Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
Apr. 11 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Apr. 12 -- Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Civic Center
Apr. 13 -- Waco, Texas @ Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium
Apr. 18 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center
Apr. 19 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre
May 2 -- Salina, Kan. @ Tony's Pizza Events Center
May 3 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 4 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
May 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
May 25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
May 26 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amp
June 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
June 8 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
July 18 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 19 -- Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 16 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 -- Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 -- College Station, Texas @ Reed Arena
Aug. 31 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena
Scotty McCreery's Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:
Notes: Greylan James and Noah Hicks will open
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13
Jan. 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
Jan. 27 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Feb. 1 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 3 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium
Feb. 8 — Brookings, S.D. 2 Dacotah Bank Center
Feb. 9 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
Feb. 10 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Feb. 22 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 23 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino
Feb. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
March 1 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 2 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
March 14 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena
March 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
March 16 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre
Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour 24, New Dates:
March 30 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
March 31 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 31 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Alameda County Coliseum
June 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
June 3 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
June 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
June 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 20 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
June 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 17 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium
July 21 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
July 22 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
July 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome
July 27 -- Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
Aug. 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Dec. 12 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Dec. 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Dec. 19 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Notes: Turnpike Troubadours and War + Treaty lead the supporting acts
Tickets: Tickets for newly announced shows go on sale Oct. 20