6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Oct. 7-13, 2023)

The live music won't stop in 2024. Six more artists announced country music tours this week, including worldwide trek involving the genre's hottest male artist and additional dates from a hot newcomer.

Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and Zach Bryan led the country music tour announcement post, but just before we were set to publish this list, Parker McCollum slipped a tour announcement in. His impressive 2024 tour will feature a great cast of opening acts.

Scroll down to find dates from Drake White and Adam Doleac, as well. Tickets for these shows go on sale Oct. 13 or Oct. 20.

Adam Doleac's Wrong Side of Sunrise Tour Dates:

Notes: Greylan James, Troy Cartwright and Graham Barham will open

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13

Drake White's The Bridge Tour Dates:

Notes: The tour is in support of White's new The Bridge EP

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13

Jordan Davis' Damn Good Time World Tour 2024 Dates:

Notes: Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will open

Tickets: Tickets for newly-announced dates went on sale Oct. 13

Feb. 2 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset Studie 2

Feb. 3 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 4 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

Feb. 6 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Feb. 8 -- Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

Feb. 9 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

Feb. 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

Feb. 13 -- London, U.K. @ Forum

Feb. 14 -- Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb. 16 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute

Feb. 17 -- Bristol, U.K. @ 02 Academy Bristol

Feb. 18 -- Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 20 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb. 21 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Apr. 11 -- Moline, Ind. @ Vibrant Arena

Apr. 12 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Apr. 18 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Apr. 19 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Apr. 25 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Apr. 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 3 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 31 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Park at the Park

June 6 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

June 7 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 14 -- Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 20 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau St. Michelle

June 22 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 18 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 19 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

July 26 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Aug. 8 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Aug. 9 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 16 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 17 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 5 -- Boston, Ma. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 7 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 5 -- Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Leon's Centre

Oct. 6 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 8 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell

Oct. 11 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 12 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 17 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 18 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 19 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

Oct. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour 2024 Dates:

Notes: Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman will open

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20

Jan. 18 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Jan. 19 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena

Jan. 20 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 25 -- West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 26 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

Jan. 27 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Feb. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 2 -- Huntington, West. Va. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 3 -- West Lafayette, Ind. @ Elliott Hall of Music

Feb. 8 -- Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

Feb. 9 -- Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center

Feb. 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

March 1 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 2 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Apr. 4 -- Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Expo Center

Apr. 5 -- Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena

Apr. 11 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Apr. 12 -- Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Civic Center

Apr. 13 -- Waco, Texas @ Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

Apr. 18 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center

Apr. 19 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre

May 2 -- Salina, Kan. @ Tony's Pizza Events Center

May 3 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 4 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

May 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

May 26 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amp

June 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

June 8 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

July 18 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 19 -- Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 16 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 -- Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 -- College Station, Texas @ Reed Arena

Aug. 31 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

Scotty McCreery's Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

Notes: Greylan James and Noah Hicks will open

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 13

Jan. 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

Jan. 27 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Feb. 1 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 3 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

Feb. 8 — Brookings, S.D. 2 Dacotah Bank Center

Feb. 9 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Feb. 10 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Feb. 22 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 23 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

Feb. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

March 1 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 2 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

March 14 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

March 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 16 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre

Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour 24, New Dates:

March 30 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

March 31 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 31 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Alameda County Coliseum

June 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 3 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 20 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

June 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium

July 21 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

July 22 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

July 27 -- Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Dec. 12 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Dec. 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Dec. 19 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Notes: Turnpike Troubadours and War + Treaty lead the supporting acts

Tickets: Tickets for newly announced shows go on sale Oct. 20