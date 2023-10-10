Scotty McCreery Announces 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour Dates
Scotty McCreery just revealed his first 2024 tour dates. The "Cab in a Solo" singer announced 16 new concerts with Anne Wilson as direct support.
The Cab in a Solo Tour will begin on Jan. 26 in Tory, Ohio, and extend into March when it wraps in Schenectady, N.Y. Newcomers Greylan James and Noah Hicks will play select dates on a tour that's focused mostly on the midwest and east coast.
This new tour means the hitmaker and former American Idol winner will take a relatively short break from the road for the holidays. His last show of 2023 is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Iowa. Six weeks later he, his wife Gabi and 1-year-old son Avery will be back on the "baby bus."
"We've got a little crib set up for Avery in one of the bunks," he told Taste of Country in March. "First night he slept in there, me and Gabi did not sleep much on the bus, because we were constantly checking the monitor to see how he was doing. But he was a rock star. He slept the whole way through."
Tickets for McCreery's 2024 Cab In a Solo Tour go on sale Oct. 13 at 10AM local time through his official website.
Scotty McCreery's 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:
Jan. 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
Jan. 27 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Feb. 1 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 3 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium
Feb. 8 — Brookings, S.D. 2 Dacotah Bank Center
Feb. 9 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
Feb. 10 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Feb. 22 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 23 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino
Feb. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
March 1 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 2 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
March 14 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena
March 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
March 16 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre
