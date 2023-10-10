Scotty McCreery just revealed his first 2024 tour dates. The "Cab in a Solo" singer announced 16 new concerts with Anne Wilson as direct support.

The Cab in a Solo Tour will begin on Jan. 26 in Tory, Ohio, and extend into March when it wraps in Schenectady, N.Y. Newcomers Greylan James and Noah Hicks will play select dates on a tour that's focused mostly on the midwest and east coast.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024: Full List

This new tour means the hitmaker and former American Idol winner will take a relatively short break from the road for the holidays. His last show of 2023 is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Iowa. Six weeks later he, his wife Gabi and 1-year-old son Avery will be back on the "baby bus."

"We've got a little crib set up for Avery in one of the bunks," he told Taste of Country in March. "First night he slept in there, me and Gabi did not sleep much on the bus, because we were constantly checking the monitor to see how he was doing. But he was a rock star. He slept the whole way through."

attachment-Scotty mcCreery tour poster ScottyMcCreery.com loading...

Tickets for McCreery's 2024 Cab In a Solo Tour go on sale Oct. 13 at 10AM local time through his official website.

Scotty McCreery's 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

Jan. 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

Jan. 27 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Feb. 1 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 3 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

Feb. 8 — Brookings, S.D. 2 Dacotah Bank Center

Feb. 9 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Feb. 10 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Feb. 22 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 23 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

Feb. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

March 1 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 2 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

March 14 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

March 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 16 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre

Top 10 Scotty McCreery Songs Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes