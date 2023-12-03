Scotty McCreery got one heck of a Christmas gift from the Grand Ole Opry. He was invited to become the newest member on Sunday night (Dec. 3).

Garth Brooks had the honor of inviting McCreery and he literally handed him a wrapped present. Although, he told the "Cab ub a Solo" singer not to open it because what's inside hasn't arrived.

"Tonight is merely an invitation," Brooks says in video shared by the Opry. At that point, 30-year-old McCreery knew what was coming.

If McCreery is officially welcomed in 2023, he'll become the fifth new member this year, following Henry Cho, Gary Mule Deer, Sara Evans and Jon Pardi.

Brooks was on hand to formally induct Pardi in October.

He also invited Ashley McBryde to join almost exactly one year ago (Dec. 10).

McCreery was at a loss for words, but said he figured he probably wouldn't be sleeping tonight. The event was not just a normal Grand Ole Opry performance, but part of their Opry Country Christmas celebration, which runs through December.

This invitation wraps what has been a banner year for McCreery: He welcomed his son Avery in late 2022 and continued to notch radio hits. Earlier this fall, he announced the 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour, beginning in January.

In addition to Brooks, Opry members Mandy Barnett, the Gatlin Brothers, Charlie McCoy and Jeannie Seely were there to witness the invitation. McCreery has not yet responded to the invitation on social media.