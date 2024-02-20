Vince Gill Invites T. Graham Brown to Join the Grand Ole Opry

T. Graham Brown is headed to the Grand Ole Opry.

According to a post to social media, Vince Gill invited the veteran country hitmaker to join the country music institution during an appearance on Graham's show on SiriusXM on Tuesday (Feb. 20).

"BREAKING: @VGcom has invited @TGrahamBrown to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry!" a post from the Opry's official account reads.

During a recording of Brown’s Live Wire show on SiriusXM, Gill ended the show with the invitation.

T. Graham Brown scored a string of hits singles at country radio in the 1980s, beginning with "I Tell It Like It Used to Be" in 1985. He subsequently scored three No. 1 hits with "Hell and High Water," "Don't Go to Strangers" and "Darlene" before his winning streak ended in 1990 with his final Top 10 hit, "If You Could Only See Me Now."

Graham and Gill previously collaborated on a song titled "He'll Take Care of You" in 2014, which appeared on Graham's album, Forever Changed.

The Grand Ole Opry has yet to reveal a date for Graham's official induction.

