Scotty McCreery’s Next Album, ‘Rise & Fall’ Is Coming — See the Tracklist

After months of teasing a new musical chapter ahead, Scotty McCreery is making it official: He announced his upcoming album, Rise & Fall, on Thursday (Feb. 29).

The new project will include some songs fans have already heard, like McCreery's newest single, "Cab in a Solo," and the previously-released instant grat tracks "Can't Pass the Bar" and "Love Like This." McCreery has also shared snippets of some other, unreleased material — and fans have responded with enthusiasm, he said on social media in a video message on Thursday.

"So I first teased this song 'Slow Dance' back in November, and y'all have been asking 'When is it coming out?' on every post since then. Well, the answer is, 'Slow Dance is coming out tonight," McCreery shares, going on to make his official album announcement in the same video.

For months, McCreery has indicated that this project will reflect his current life chapter, with new fatherhood heavily in the mix: The singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Avery, in October 2022.

Since then, he's told Taste of Country that he's been busy writing "baby songs" for his next album — and that the process of writing about this life stage had him and his wife both feeling emotional.

Related: 26 Country Songs Inspired by the Artist's Child

Of course, not every song on the new album is family-focused: He's got a true-blue country heartbreak ballad in the single, which also lends its name to his current Cab in a Solo Tour.

McCreery also shared some details about his Rise & Fall album, including its release date and tracklist.

All About Scotty McCreery's Next Album, Rise & Fall

McCreery announced his next album project on Thursday (Feb. 29). The album is titled Rise & Fall.

It is set for release on May 10, 2024.

McCreery also shared the full tracklist, as well as the cover art for the project. Songs include his current single "Cab in a Solo," as well as previously-released tracks like "Can't Pass the Bar" and "Love Like This."