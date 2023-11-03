Scotty McCreery took his cowboy style to the next level for his son's first birthday.

The country singer and his wife Gabi opted for a Toy Story-themed party to mark Avery's big milestone. The couple wore coordinating costumes transforming themselves into Woody and Jesse from the animated film franchise.

In a video shared on social media, the couple serenade their first child with "Happy Birthday." Resting on his mother's hip, he gazes around the room, taking it all in and flashing an occasional grin.

Although appearing confused while the crowd sings to him, Avery claps along at the end of the song.

Gabi also shared several photos of their son throughout the first year of his life, from his big arrival to vacations with his parents and everything in between.

"And just like that a year has flown by and Avery is one," she writes in the caption. "We couldn’t have imagined a sweeter boy, who has rolled with life since he came into the world!"

McCreery and his wife welcomed Avery on Oct. 24, 2022, after four years of marriage. The couple wed on June 16, 2018.

The littlest McCreery has had a very big first year of "rolling with life." In addition to hiking in Zion National Park and enjoying beach days on the shores of North Carolina, Avery has taken in several New England Patriots games with his dad. The duo even have personalized jerseys that they wear on game day!

Avery is also natural entertainer after making his debut on stage with his daddy. McCreery brought his pride and joy on stage with him when he was just three months old.