See Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi’s Cutest Photos Together

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi may not have married until 2018, but their love story began decades before that.

These two are more than just high school sweethearts. In fact, some would argue that their bond actually started when they first met — in kindergarten! McCreery insists his wife had a crush on him way back then, too.

"She'll kill me for saying this, but in her kindergarten diary she had Mrs. Gabi McCreery written in hearts all over," McCreery shared during an interview in 2017.

The now-country singer and the pediatric nurse officially started dating in high school and even went to prom together. Over the years, they have been able to navigate a whirlwind of life experiences, like Scotty's victorious run on American Idol, Gabi attending nursing school, and attending rival universities ... Scotty went to NC State, while Gabi was a student at the University of North Carolina.

In September 2017, the pair announced their engagement, and by June 2018, they were married. Fast forward to today and the McCreerys are parents to a happy, healthy baby boy. Merrick Avery McCreery was born on Oct. 24, 2022.

One thing you can that is so endearing about Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi is that they share a love of traveling and the great outdoors. Many of their photos together show the couple on top of mountains or on the shores of a beautiful beach. There are also several snaps of them visiting other countries.