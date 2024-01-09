It took a bit of pressure, but more than one country artist admitted to hanging a bikini babe or a handsome celebrity stud over on their bedroom wall as a kid.

WWE wrestlers, Baywatch celebrities, boy band members and athletes were among the most popular responses to Taste of Country's question for these 12 artists. They weren't all crushes.

"I had a Misfits black light poster. You remember the black light poster?" Jelly Roll reveals.

If you're near 40, you definitely remember flipping the racks at Sam Goody to find one.

Dylan Scott had a Shania Twain poster. Jordan Davis hung out with the Spice Girls. Cody Johnson had a Britney Spears poster in his room!

"With the little school girl (outfit)," he tells Adison Haager. "Oops she did it again, my God!"

Go to the end to find out which hitmaker was a fan of Baywatch for all the right and wrong reasons. Maddie & Tae and Ingrid Andress hold down the female perspectives here — Taste of Country talked to a dozen artists at a recent ACM Awards.

Each year, Taste of Country is invited to participate in radio row at the CMA and ACM Awards. While there, hosts Haager and Evan Paul seek confessions, which get packaged into videos like the one above. Matt Stell and Jackson Dean are two more we found in 2023. Be sure to subscribe to Taste of Country's YouTube channel for more monthly.