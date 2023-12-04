When it comes to end of world preparation, you're mostly likely a Travis Denning or a Luke Bryan, although you could be a Luke Combs. Nearly two dozen country stars spilled — on a scale of 1 to 10 — how prepared they are for doomsday.

On one extreme, you have artists like Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Barry from Parmalee (but definitely not Josh) and even Maddie Marlow from Maddie & Tae. This is a group that has supplies, a plan, and in many cases, the weaponry they feel is necessary should the worst case scenario come into play

On the other, you find Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Priscilla Block, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith. This group is, umm ... less prepared.

What's perhaps most surprising about the artists who are very well prepared for doomsday is that few are eager to share details. Bryan offered up just a wink, while Janson says little more than he's good with heavy machinery. Brian Kelley has a plan for zombies, which could prove valuable, maybe? Chris Young and Russell Dickerson admit they'll just go live with dad — both of their fathers are very, very prepared for any kind of apocalyptic event.

Don't miss Mary Raybon of Shenandoah's answer at about 4:30 in the video above — the country legend took this question in a totally different direction, and it proved to be one of the sweetest and most hilarious moments from our time at CMA week.

The 20-plus artists were all interviewed ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville. Subscribe to this channel for more supercut questions in 2024.