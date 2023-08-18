Parker McCollum had a big surprise for his audience at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., recently. The country singer brought out former Denver Broncos quarterback and country music enthusiast Peyton Manning.

The "Burn It Down" singer began a cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road" before the NFL Hall of Famer joined him for the first chorus. Manning casually strolled onto the stage in jeans and a white button-up, complete with a white cowboy hat and a drink in his hand.

The crowd, of course, went wild.

McCollum carried most of the tune, but he made sure to give the former Super Bowl champion plenty of time in the spotlight:

Manning isn't going far — he will host the CMA Awards again in 2023 alongside Luke Bryan. The pair had a successful run at the helm in 2022, poking fun at one another and keeping the crowd entertained. Ratings for the annual event saw a three-year high last year, with a reported 9.7 million total viewers.

The 2023 CMA Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC.

McCollum is wrapping up his headlining summer tour this month — he'll then rejoin Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour.

The Gold Chain Cowboy will one again open for Wallen on several rescheduled dates after Wallen was forced to postpone a few weeks of shows this summer due to doctor-ordered vocal rest. Eight shows are scattered on the calendar beginning Aug. 30 and stretching into May 2024. Additional openers for those shows have yet to be announced.

"Ready to be back out there with the man @MorganWallen," McCollum writes on social media. "See y’all soon!"