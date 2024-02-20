Dan + Shay Extend Heartbreak on the Map Tour for Summer 2024
Dan + Shay's 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour will extend through the summer. On Tuesday (Feb. 20), the country announced a whole new batch of dates, plus opening acts for the next leg of their tour.
Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe are joining Dan + Shay on the road starting in mid-July, for kicking things off with a stop in Cincinnati. That'll be the first of 30 summer dates on the Heartbreak on the Map Tour, which concludes Sept. 21 — the very last official day of summer — in Greenwood Village, Colo.
The summer iteration of Dan + Shay's tour will follow their spring run, which is also called the Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Those dates kick off at the end of this month, and will feature opening performances from Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
The general on-sale date for the summer Heartbreak on the Map Tour is Friday (Feb. 23), but presale options start on Tuesday (Feb. 20) at noon local time.
Dan + Shay Summer 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:
July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 20 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 26 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater
July 27 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 2 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 3 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 31 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 -- Chula Vista Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 -- Ridgefield, Wa. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 20 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 -- Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
