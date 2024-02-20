Dan + Shay's 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour will extend through the summer. On Tuesday (Feb. 20), the country announced a whole new batch of dates, plus opening acts for the next leg of their tour.

Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe are joining Dan + Shay on the road starting in mid-July, for kicking things off with a stop in Cincinnati. That'll be the first of 30 summer dates on the Heartbreak on the Map Tour, which concludes Sept. 21 — the very last official day of summer — in Greenwood Village, Colo.

The summer iteration of Dan + Shay's tour will follow their spring run, which is also called the Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Those dates kick off at the end of this month, and will feature opening performances from Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

The general on-sale date for the summer Heartbreak on the Map Tour is Friday (Feb. 23), but presale options start on Tuesday (Feb. 20) at noon local time.

Dan + Shay Summer 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:

July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 20 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 26 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater

July 27 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 2 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 3 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 -- Chula Vista Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 -- Ridgefield, Wa. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 20 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 -- Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre