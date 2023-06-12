Bailey Zimmerman Plots Religiously the Tour for 2024

Just a few months after releasing his album, Religiously, Bailey Zimmerman has announced a headlining tour of the same name for 2024. The international trek will see him hop-scotch across the U.S. and Europe.

"WE GOIN ON TOUR YALL," Zimmerman writes on social media, adding the fire emoji. "And I’m bringin’ my boy @joshrossmusic with me... Can I count on y’all to show up and scream your faces off?!?"

He will kick things off in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 and make his way around the States before going overseas for a handful of shows in the U.K. Zimmerman (and Ross) will wrap up in Dublin, Ireland, on May 20.

The "Fall in Love" singer is no stranger to international shows at this point, after opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour, which will continue through October. Both Zimmerman and Ernest are serving as direct support for the duration of the tour's run.

Religiously the Tour will promote Zimmerman's album of the same name, which arrived in March. The project is an emotional one for the budding country artist, who says he cried often in the writing process. The album cover shows Zimmerman with tears running down his face, which he says was intentional to reflect his raw feelings during that time.

"It's back when I was really sad every day and crying every day," he tells Kelleigh Bannen on Today's Country Radio. "That's why there's tears on the album cover. Because honestly, when I went through what I went through, I was crying a bunch because I couldn't believe how much love I gave, and then that happened in return. And that may not be the thing to say, but I did."

"I remember crying a lot. That's crazy how somebody you thought really loved you can turn like that and do something so whack," he adds.

Bailey Zimmerman's 2024 Religiously the Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Feb. 8 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 17 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Feb. 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 1 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 21 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 12 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 13 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 9 - London, England @ Koko

May 11 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

May 13 - Manchester, England @ Academy 2

May 16 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

May 19 - Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight

May 20 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy, Middle Abbey Street