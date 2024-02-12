Dierks Bentley Reveals 2024 Gravel & Gold Tour Dates
Dierks Bentley just announced his summer tour plans. The "Drunk on a Plane" singer is bringing a party to 31 American cities this spring and summer.
- Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 is named after his most recent Gravel & Gold album (20230.
- Chase Rice and Lee Brice will alternate as his direct support.
- Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 16) at 10AM local time through his official website.
Additional artists Bentley says he can't wait to watch open his shows include: Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more. The group helped him produce a fun announce video for social media.
"Grab your keys and meet us out on the road," he says.
LiveNation is producing the tour. It builds off of a successful run of shows under the same name in 2023.
Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 Dates:
June 7 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 13 — Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
June 14 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 4 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather post Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 10 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavillion
Aug. 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater STL
Aug. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 29 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunset Amphitheater
Aug. 31 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 14 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 20 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
Sept. 21 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
