Dierks Bentley just announced his summer tour plans. The "Drunk on a Plane" singer is bringing a party to 31 American cities this spring and summer.

Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 is named after his most recent Gravel & Gold album (20230.

Chase Rice and Lee Brice will alternate as his direct support.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 16) at 10AM local time through his official website.

Additional artists Bentley says he can't wait to watch open his shows include: Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more. The group helped him produce a fun announce video for social media.

"Grab your keys and meet us out on the road," he says.

LiveNation is producing the tour. It builds off of a successful run of shows under the same name in 2023.

Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 Dates:

June 7 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 13 — Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center

June 14 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather post Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 10 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavillion

Aug. 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater STL

Aug. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 29 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunset Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 14 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 20 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

Sept. 21 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater